On Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at approximately 4:33 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, non-injury crash westbound on US20 at milepost 295, west of Idaho Falls.
Jasmine Hansen, 36, of Arco, was driving eastbound on US20 in a 2014 Jeep Patriot. Travis Gilchrist, 45, of Arco, was driving westbound on US20 in a 2007 GMC Sierra pickup. Hansen attempted a U-turn and failed to yield to oncoming traffic. The GMC Sierra collided with the Jeep and came to rest off the road. The Jeep rolled. Both Hansen and Gilchrist were wearing seatbelts. Neither of the drivers were transported.
The eastbound lane of travel was blocked for approximately 1 hour while crews worked to clear the scene. The Idaho State Police was assisted by the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office. This crash is under investigation.