A 38-year-old Rigby resident was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday near Idaho Falls, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.
Kimberly Alexander was taken by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls after the wreck.
The accident took place at the intersection of U.S. 26 and Iona Road, which is east of Idaho Falls.
The crash happened when Paul Johnson, 54, of Idaho Falls, was driving west on Iona Road in a 2008 GMC Sierra pickup.
Johnson stopped at the stop sign, then drove into the intersection where the vehicle was hit by the 2014 Ford Focus that Alexander was driving east on U.S. 26.
All drivers and passengers in the vehicles were wearing seat belts, according to state police.