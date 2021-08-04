POCATELLO — Authorities recently arrested two Pocatello residents on felony drug charges in separate incidents.
Natashia R. Denton, 38, and Jeewan K. Nepal, 32, have each been charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. Nepal has also been charged with drug trafficking in marijuana.
If convicted, Denton and Nepal face up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine for drug possession. Nepal faces up to one year in prison and a $5,000 fine for the drug trafficking charge.
Pocatello police arrested Denton after they responded to a report of a theft at Winco Foods on July 24. While investigating, they say they found methamphetamine in Denton's possession.
Denton was also wanted on warrants at that time.
Pocatello police arrested Nepal after a probation officer found drugs at a residence on July 27.
They say Nepal had marijuana and methamphetamine at that time.
Both Denton and Nepal were still being held at the Bannock County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.