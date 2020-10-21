CHUBBUCK — Authorities took two Pocatello residents into custody while investigating a theft at Walmart on Oct. 15.
Chubbuck police say they arrested Samantha Clement, 30, for felony burglary after she allegedly tried to leave the store with a cart full of merchandise that she hadn’t paid for.
They also arrested Robert Thomas, 32, who was with Clement.
Police said Thomas was wanted on two warrants and allegedly had in his possession a needle with methamphetamine in it. He was subsequently charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.
Hearings that will determine if there is enough evidence to take their cases to trial have been set for Oct. 26, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records.