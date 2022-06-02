Two girls from Pocatello are the first in the Scout Mountain District of the Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America to earn their Eagle Scout rank.
Elise Whitworth and Mary Swore, both 18 years old and new graduates of Pocatello High School as of Thursday, have earned the highest rank attainable in Scouts BSA after spending nearly two years each working toward that goal.
The Scout Mountain District to which their troops belong includes scouts from Pocatello, Soda Springs, Malad, American Falls and surrounding communities.
Whitworth joined Scouts BSA in 2019, the first year the organization opened up to girls. She said she wanted to join because she had a desire to do all the fun activities that she watched her siblings do as scouts.
Whitworth's Eagle project was to repair, rebuild and paint eight out-of-shape picnic tables used at the Pocatello Community Charter School. She said the most important skill she gained from scouting is the ability to lead.
"I was the senior patrol leader of my troop for two years, and that gave me a lot of insight into how to lead people, how to help people get along and work together," she said. "Those leadership skills were probably the best thing that I could have come out of scouting with."
Swore also joined shortly after Scouts BSA opened to girls. She had grown up watching her brothers scout and wanted to be included in their activities.
"I grew up watching my three brothers do scouts and not being allowed to join them. In girls camp, we would go paint our nails and boys camp they would go camping and kayaking," she said. "I wanted to be able to do all those same things and not be treated differently. Once I joined, I had a great time."
For her Eagle project, Swore worked to donate more than 20,000 pounds of potatoes from her family's farm, Swore Farms, to the Idaho Foodbank.
Both girls said they hope their earning their Eagle Scout rank will inspire other young girls in the region to join Scouts BSA and follow in their footsteps.
"My advice to other girls would be to just go for it and become a scout," Swore said. "Don't be scared that other people are going to judge you because this is going to change their life and they're going have so many new experiences."