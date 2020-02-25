POCATELLO — A man and woman suffered severe burns and at least one of their dogs died during a Tuesday evening fire at a mobile home on the city's north side, authorities said.
The fire was reported around 6:10 p.m. by the residents of the trailer home where it ignited in the mobile home park on the 1700 block of West Quinn Road.
The Fire Department said the fire was accidentally caused by one of the two residents in the mobile home smoking while in bed.
Authorities said the man and woman who lived in the mobile home suffered severe burns before they could exit their burning residence. Both are currently in critical condition at Portneuf Medical Center, where they were transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulances. Their names have not yet been released.
The man and woman had two pet dogs who were inside the mobile home at the time of the fire. Firefighters said one of the dogs perished in the fire and they believe the second canine also died but they were not able to find its body in the fire-gutted trailer home.
The Fire Department reported at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday that the fire was out. The mobile home where the fire occurred is believed to be a total loss but firefighters successfully kept the flames from spreading to any of the adjacent mobile homes and there were no evacuations.
Firefighters remained at the scene until around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Smoke from the fire was visible from several miles away and attracted dozens of people who wanted to take a look at the blaze.