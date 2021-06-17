LAVA HOT SPRINGS — A local man and woman sustained serious injuries Thursday afternoon in a four-wheeler accident near this Bannock County resort town, authorities said.
One of the ATV's occupants, a 67-year-old man, has been transported via ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello with serious injuries.
A Portneuf Air Rescue helicopter has flown to the scene of the crash on South Smith Canyon Road just outside of Lava Hot Springs and emergency medical responders were attempting to save the woman's life as of 5 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.
Authorities did not release the names of the man or woman.
Both occupants were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, which is currently being investigated by the Idaho State Police.
In addition to state police, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office, Bannock County Search and Rescue, Portneuf Air Rescue, and ambulance services from Downey, Lava Hot Springs and Pocatello responded to the crash.
