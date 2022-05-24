File pic boat rescue stock image drowning
Power County Sheriff's Office file photo

AMERICAN FALLS — Two people required rescue on Sunday afternoon when their boat capsized on the American Falls Reservoir. 

The Power County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a small sailboat that capsized due to the high winds around 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

Both occupants of the sailboat, whom authorities are not naming, were wearing life jackets when the boat capsized and they were able to swim to a nearby shore. 

The Power County Search and Rescue team located the two people on the shore and safely transported them back to the docking area using a rescue boat.

Nobody was injured during the incident.