AMERICAN FALLS — Two people required rescue on Sunday afternoon when their boat capsized on the American Falls Reservoir.
The Power County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a small sailboat that capsized due to the high winds around 3:45 p.m. Sunday.
Both occupants of the sailboat, whom authorities are not naming, were wearing life jackets when the boat capsized and they were able to swim to a nearby shore.
The Power County Search and Rescue team located the two people on the shore and safely transported them back to the docking area using a rescue boat.
Nobody was injured during the incident.
