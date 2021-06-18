Authorities responded to at least two crashes involving recreational vehicles on Thursday, including one that resulted in a Utah woman’s death.
The crashes took place in Bannock and Franklin counties.
Idaho State Police say a woman died and a man sustained serious injuries in an all-terrain vehicle crash in the mountains southwest of Lava Hot Springs late Thursday afternoon.
Chikay Cole, 67, of Sandy, Utah, around 4:07 p.m. was traveling northbound on Smith Canyon Road near Pine View Loop on a 2019 Polaris ATV with her passenger, Kerry Cole, 67, also of Sandy, Utah, when Chikay failed to negotiate a turn, state police said.
Both riders were ejected from the ATV and Chikay succumbed to her injuries at the scene, state police said.
Kerry was transported by Portneuf Air Rescue helicopter ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello with serious injuries. An update on his condition was not immediately available Thursday evening.
Both riders were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, which is currently being investigated by state police.
The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and Bannock County Search and Rescue team also responded to the crash.
Also on Thursday, an adult male was injured in a side-by-side vehicle crash along the German Dugway in the Franklin Basin.
Franklin County sheriff’s officials say the vehicle went off the side of the dugway, and the driver ended up pinned between the vehicle and a tree.
Citizens there got him out and emergency responders hiked him to a waiting ambulance.
The man was transported to Franklin Medical Center, sheriff’s officials said. Information about his condition was not available on Friday.
Franklin County search and rescue, fire department and ambulance personnel all assisted at the scene.