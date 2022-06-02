INKOM — Idaho State Police troopers are investigating two crashes that injured two and resulted in Interstate 15 near Inkom being shut down for about four hours on Thursday.
The first crash occurred around 11:40 a.m. on the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 at milepost 58 near Inkom, state police said.
An SUV pulling a trailer crashed around 11:40 a.m. and came apart, spreading debris over both lanes of travel, according to state police.
Nobody was injured in the SUV crash, but traffic was diverted from Interstate 15 to U.S. Highway 91 for several hours as crews worked to clear the roadway.
A secondary wreck about a mile down the road occurred because of the trailer crash and is also being investigated, state police said.
Two people were transported to a local hospital via Pocatello Fire Department ground ambulance as a result of the second crash with minor injures, state police said.
Idaho State Police are continuing to investigate both crashes.
