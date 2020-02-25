POCATELLO — Two people suffered burns and at least one of their dogs died during an early Tuesday night fire at a mobile home on the city's north side, according to the Fire Department.
The fire was reported around 6:10 p.m. at a trailer home in the mobile home park in the 1700 block of West Quinn Road.
The Fire Department reported at 7:30 p.m. that the fire was out. The mobile home where the fire occurred is believed to be a total loss but firefighters successfully kept the flames from spreading to any of the adjacent mobile homes and there were no evacuations.
The names of the man and woman who suffered burns during the fire and details on the severity of their injuries have not yet been released. Both were transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.
The Fire Department said the injured man and woman resided at the mobile home where the fire occurred. It's believed that there were two dogs at the mobile home. Firefighters said one of the dogs perished in the fire and they think the second canine also died but they haven't yet been able to find its body.
The Fire Department said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Firefighters said they expect to remain on the scene until around 10 p.m. The public is asked to stay away from the scene until emergency responders leave the area.
