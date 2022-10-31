Idaho State Police are investigating a double fatal crash on U.S. Highway 30 west of Lava Hot Springs.
The crash occurred around 12:10 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 30 near the intersection of Maughan Road.
A 60-year-old Hansen man with a 58-year-old male passenger, also from Hansen, was driving eastbound on Highway 30 in a 2008 Cadillac STS when a female juvenile driver with juvenile female passenger in a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze heading westbound appeared to have crossed over the center line and collided with the Cadillac, state police said.
The driver of the Cadillac STS was transported by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt. His passenger was also wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to their injuries at the scene, according to state police.
The driver of the Chevrolet Cruze was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. She was not wearing a seatbelt. The 16-year-old girl riding in the passenger seat of the Chevrolet Cruze succumbed to her injuries at scene and was not wearing a seatbelt, state police said.
Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner said said the female passenger in the Chevrolet Cruze was age 16 and authorities are not releasing her name because she is a minor. The 58-year-old Hansen man riding in the passenger seat of the Cadillac STS has been identified as Darrel Lee Lewis.
“My heart is with the families and friends of all those involved right now. I am truly sorry for their loss,” Danner said.
Traffic on both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 30 was reduced to one lane for about 3.5 hours while emergency responders rendered aid and two trucks cleared the wreckage, according to state police.
Idaho State Police were assisted by the Bannock County Sheriff's Office, Bannock County Search and Rescue and the Idaho Transportation Department.
This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
