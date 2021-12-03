POCATELLO — Local police said they arrested two suspects Thursday after executing a search warrant of a Yellowstone Avenue home in connection with an ongoing investigation into the alleged kidnapping and false imprisonment of a man.
The Idaho State Journal obtained police reports on Friday that shed more light into the false imprisonment investigation and into the criminal charges filed against a woman living in the home that was searched.
Pocatello police executed a search warrant at an apartment on the 1500 block of Yellowstone Avenue around 8:40 p.m. Thursday in connection to an ongoing investigation regarding allegations that a Pocatello man was kidnapped, falsely imprisoned and beaten.
While searching the apartment, police located a wallet that contained a card associated with the kidnapped man’s place of employment, police said. Near the wallet, police located the kidnapped man’s identification card and credit or debit cards with his name on them, police said.
Police also located three cords that were affixed to the bed frame and box spring mattress inside the room, police said. The cords were photographed and seized, according to police reports.
In another bedroom, police located approximately 0.4 grams of methamphetamine and information indicating Amanda Chacon, 42, of Pocatello, was the occupant of the bedroom.
After searching the home, police arrested Chacon for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, as well as Lorenzo Quagigant, 43, on an outstanding warrant out of Twin Falls.
Police have released no other details regarding the alleged false imprisonment, other than that it occurred some time last weekend and that the man who was allegedly kidnapped, falsely imprisoned and beaten is no longer being held against his will or in imminent danger, police said.
Police are still searching for additional persons of interest in the case, however, police emphasized there is no current threat to public safety.
Quagigant’s warrant out of Twin Falls was related to a September 2020 incident in which he was charged with misdemeanors for driving under the influence and driving without privileges, court records show.
Quagigant failed to appear for court hearings and a warrant for his arrest was issued, according to court records.
Chacon appeared in front of 6th District Judge Aaron Thompson for an arraignment hearing Friday, during which she was ordered to be released from jail on her own recognizance, court records show.
She is due back in court on Dec. 13 for a hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against her to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony possession of meth charge, Chacon faces up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.