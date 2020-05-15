A single-vehicle crash around 6 a.m. Friday left the driver, a passenger and 14 dogs dead.
According to a news release from Idaho State Police, the box truck carrying rescue animals to Canada for adoption drove off the left shoulder of Interstate 15, went into the median and struck an embankment.
The crash happened west of Shelley. State police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Ann Watson, 38, of Phoenix, Arizona was the passenger in the truck. The news release states she died of her injuries at the scene.
The driver, 40-year-old Christopher Kracht, also from Phoenix, was transported via air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He died from his injuries at the hospital.
Watson and Kracht were transporting 48 dogs in kennels to Calgary, Alberta, Canada on behalf of a nonprofit animal rescue network, according to the news release. Police said 14 of the dogs died in the crash.
The Blackfoot Animal Shelter assisted law enforcement with recovery of the surviving dogs, and several local veterinarians provided medical care for them.
Responders found 18 dogs at or near the scene of the crash, while another 16 dogs remain unaccounted for.
A representative of the rescue network is expected to arrive in Bingham County and transport the dogs that were located to Canada, where they will be placed in shelters for adoption.
“Anyone who locates a stray animal in the area is urged to contact Bingham County animal control,” the news release said.