POCATELLO — Two new gun shops are on the horizon for the Gate City.
A California couple recently purchased the Jefferson Avenue building and longtime home of Doc’s Gun Barn, and “Mad” Mike Orth has greatly expanded his firearm offerings after acquiring about 90 percent of the guns from Sam Laoboonmi’s former gun shop.
Merrisa and Jennifer Dianne Bishop plan to relocate their ammunition and firearm manufacturing business and open their own gun shop in the former Doc’s Gun Barn location, and Orth will sell the guns he acquired from Laoboonmi at his North Main Street pawn shop, Mad Mike’s Trading Post, with future plans to open a full-service outdoors shop.
Merrisa said she closed on the Gun Barn building in September and is planning on having it open around the first quarter of 2022.
“I can’t get out of here quick enough,” Merissa said about leaving her current home: Orange County, California. “I grew up in California and I just can't stand it anymore. Orange County was always a bastion of conservatism, and now it’s purple at best, going blue. I can’t stand the way the extreme left has taken over the state and destroyed it.”
Merrisa hatched the plan to relocate to Southeast Idaho after meeting John Regetz, the former president and CEO of Bannock Development Corp., at the annual Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade Show in Las Vegas in 2018. Regetz invited Merrisa to a dinner with Gov. Brad Little, and since then she and her wife have visited the area several times looking for the right place to call home.
“I was amazed at how quickly properties would pop up on the market and then disappear,” Merrisa said. “In early August, we spent three days up there and made an offer on a home that was accepted."
A former combat veteran who has been practicing law in San Jose for 29 years, Merissa also formed Bishop Ammunition Manufacturing LLC in North Highlands, California, in 2009. She started up the business after finding it difficult to find ammunition for a particular handgun. So she decided to start making it herself.
“We make 12 different calibers with three of them being our mainstays — .45 auto, 9mm and .45 Colt,” Merissa said. “We expanded into firearms when I started doing three-gun competitions. I’ve developed two of our own cartridges — a .475 short Magnum and a .375 short Magnum — for the AR10. We currently make the most powerful AR10 pattern rifle on the planet.”
Merissa continued, “We have a .475-caliber projectile that is 390 grains that travels at 2,500 feet per second and makes 5,500 foot-pounds of energy at the muzzle. At 75 yards, it will shoot through three concrete cinder blocks and at 200 yards it will shoot through-and-through a telephone pole and keep going.”
Merissa says the ammo manufacturing will occur off site, but the former Doc’s Gun Barn will serve as both a gun shop and gunsmithing location. Her goal is to renovate the inside and aim to make it her customer's home away from home.
“We will be remodeling Doc’s on the inside and I will be upgrading the flooring and making it more like a cabin or a barn on the inside,” Merrisa said. “I want to give it a more homey feel. One thing I will do is put a jar out with penny candies for the kids, a cracker barrel by the door with saltine crackers. There will most definitely be a pot-bellied wood-burning stove with a pot of coffee cooking so if anyone wants a cup all they have to do is take a mug off the wall and pour themselves one.”
Also on Jefferson Avenue, Sam’s Gun Shop recently closed and Orth at Mad Mike’s Trading post acquired nearly all of the business’s guns. Orth has operated Mad Mike’s for the past 25 years.
Mad Mike’s offers a plethora of used goods to community members, ranging from video games and home audio equipment to power tools and home and garden machinery.
Orth, who is a registered gemologist, also boasts a vast selection of jewelry and firearms.
“Right now, all the inventory from Sam’s Gun Shop is on display and available for purchase from Mad Mike’s Trading Post,” Orth said. “But in the future we are looking for a much larger space and plan to open a full-service outdoors shop.”
Orth says he and his partners are looking at opening the full-service outdoors shop at an undisclosed location in south Pocatello at the beginning of next year.
“We want it to be a destination place where people can come out and find exactly what they are looking for no matter what it is,” Orth said. “We want people to be able to come out and check us out just for the experience and the ambiance.”