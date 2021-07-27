Chubbuck is getting two new coffee shops.
Idaho Coffee Company, which is in the process of building a new shop at 322 E. Chubbuck Road, is shooting to open sometime this fall. Owners Joseph and Deidra Terrell are planning to hold a private ground breaking ceremony for those involved in the project on Wednesday, and are looking forward to sharing their offerings with the public in the future.
“(We’re going to have) coffee and all the awesome things that go a long with that,” Deidra said, adding that they want to offer higher-end food with some organic, vegetarian and gluten-free options.
ImPressed Coffee Co., located at 127 W. Burnside Ave., just recently opened. It will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday and a grand opening celebration throughout the day on Saturday. There will be free drinks for everyone that day.
“We’d love to introduce ourselves to the community and would love to introduce the community to what we’re making,” said owner Ric Boyce.
ImPressed Coffee Co. is a locally- and independently-owned coffee, soda and dessert shop with a West Coast vibe, according to its website, impressedcoffeeco.com.
It offers both drive-thru and walk-up options, and features a 36-foot covered patio where customers can sit and enjoy their drinks and goodies.
And there will be a lot for them to choose from.
ImPressed Coffee Co. offers espressos, coffees, teas, sodas, smoothies and energy drinks with a variety of flavor options. They also have a line of sipping chocolates, as well as baked goods: brownies, cakes, muffins and waffles.
“We’re combining the idea of gourmet sodas and coffee all in one place (along with) smoothies and a chocolate menu,” Boyce said. “It will be an all-inclusive dining experience — not just a one-stop shop, but a high-end, high-class experience I think people are looking for.”
While they want to offer the staple drinks people love, manager Danika Jarvis said they also plan to add special new drinks on a regular basis.
“I’m excited to have everyone’s creativity sparked — not only the baristas who work here who are coming up with drinks but also engaging customers to try new flavors,” Jarvis said.
Boyce is also excited to create something new in a growing community.
“We’re looking forward to sharing a real quality experience with Chubbuck and Pocatello,” he said.