Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) has confirmed two more deaths associated with COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. One individual was a female in her 70s from Bannock County, and the other individual was a male in his 80s from Franklin County. This was the first confirmed death due to COVID-19 in Franklin County. This brings the total to 20 deaths due to COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.
SIPH urges all residents to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes practicing social distancing at all times, wearing cloth face coverings in public places, practicing good hand hygiene, and isolating immediately if you show symptoms of COVID-19.