POCATELLO — Two local men are facing felony charges after they allegedly threatened people with weapons in separate incidents over the weekend.
No injuries were reported in either event.
Bryan E. Huff, 31, and Andrew D. Aguirre, 26, have each been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. Huff is also facing misdemeanors for carrying a concealed weapon without a license and resisting or obstructing officers. Aguirre has also been charged with misdemeanors for malicious injury to property, unlawful entry and injury to child.
The first incident occurred in the 700 block of West Halliday Street on Friday afternoon.
Pocatello police say Huff jumped a backyard fence and asked the residents standing outside about a sign in their yard bearing the words “Vote” and “BLM.” He then allegedly brandished a sword and said something to the effect of, “It’s going down today,” “Today is the day of reckoning,” the victims told police.
Huff also threatened to return that evening before he jumped back over the fence and took off, police said.
Officers later located Huff, a transient from the Pocatello area, walking on the Bannock Highway and took him into custody for aggravated assault. In addition, police say he had warrants out for his arrest.
The second incident took place in the 1200 block of East Sherman Street early Sunday morning.
Police say Aguirre knocked on the door of a residence and when the occupants answered, he pointed a gun at them and asked, “Where is my baby mama?” The occupants were able to quickly shut the door and go downstairs.
“The suspect forced entry and was brandishing a gun in one hand and a machete in the other, while he continued to ask where the female was,” police said, adding that the suspect left after determining that the female he was seeking wasn’t there.
Officers later located Aguirre at his Pocatello residence and took him into custody. Police say the gun he had was found to be a replica BB gun.