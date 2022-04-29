Danielle Edmo, left, and Katie Lynn Cohens, right, have both been located safely after being missing for months.
Two local teenagers who had been missing for months have been located safe and unharmed, authorities said.
The Fort Hall Police Department told the Idaho State Journal on Friday that Danielle Lauren Edmo, of Fort Hall, has been located safely. Danielle was age 16 when she went missing this past November.
Additionally, the Pocatello Police Department told the Journal on Friday that Katie Lynn Cohens, 14, of Pocatello, has been located safe and unharmed. Katie was missing since this past December.
Both teens were considered runaways.
