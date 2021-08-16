POCATELLO — Two local men have been charged with felonies for damaging Bannock County Jail property in separate incidents, court records say.
Joseph Troy Brower, 21, and Brandon Eric Steffens, 24, both of Pocatello, have each been charged with one felony count of injury to jail property stemming from incidents on July 29 and Aug. 4, respectively, according to sheriff’s office incident reports contained in affidavits of probable cause the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday.
The incident involving Steffens unfolded around 5:40 p.m. on Aug. 4 when a Bannock County jail deputy let Steffens out of his cell for an hour of recreation time, the sheriff’s office said.
Once he was let out of his cell, Steffens requested a few inmate forms and two pencils and the deputy said he would deliver the items during his rounds, the sheriff’s office said. Steffens became upset and thought the deputy was wasting his hour of recreation time so he allegedly grabbed a medical chair from the day-use room and threw it against a wall, breaking the chair.
Steffens then grabbed the leg of the chair and began swinging it around as if it were a weapon, said the sheriff's office, adding that once other deputies responded to the area Steffens threw the chair leg at the television in the room and retreated into his cell before shutting the door.
Steffens did not hit the TV with the chair leg, but once he was in his cell he allegedly began berating the deputy, threatening to kill him upon his release and making other threats against the deputy's family.
Steffens has been incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail since May 30 for charges that include felony drug possession, felony eluding police, resisting and obstructing and trespassing.
The recent incident involving the medical chair was the second time Steffens has been charged with a felony for injuring jail property, court records say. Steffens was first charged with the crime on May 30 when he damaged the inside of a patrol vehicle while being transported to the Bannock County Jail. Idaho’s injury to jail statute covers all places of criminal confinement including jails, prisons and police vehicles.
The incident involving Brower occurred around 6:30 p.m. on July 29 when deputies heard a fire alarm going off inside the jail, the sheriff’s office said. Another deputy reported that just before hearing the fire alarm he heard the sound of something banging a metal object and began monitoring the cells, the sheriff’s office said.
Brower then allegedly used the intercom system in his cell and began yelling inaudibly, the sheriff’s office said. That’s when deputies realized Brower had intentionally broken the sprinkler system inside his cell, the sheriff’s office said.
Brower, who has been incarcerated since March 19 for a felony attempted strangulation charge, was subsequently charged with a felony for injuring jail property.
If convicted of the felony injury to jail charges, Steffens and Brower each face up to five years in prison and fines of up to $10,000.