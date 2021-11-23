POCATELLO — Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho had an office full of grins last week when they announced the recipient of their third annual Second Chance “Smile Makeover” program, which provides dental work amounting to about $50,000 to one individual suffering from extremely poor dental health.
The recipient, Blackfoot resident Natisha Aguilar, was chosen from a pool of nearly 300 applications and will receive implant-supported dentures and bridges over an extensive months-long process. But Aguilar explained that while she waited to learn if she would be the recipient of the program, she had her doubts she’d be picked until her name was announced during the surprise event.
“I really didn’t have a first thought and I didn’t know what to do,” she said. “I didn’t think it would be me … but this is exciting. It’s going to be a great journey. I’m just so, so grateful that they chose me.”
Aguilar works for Dawn Enterprise, a private nonprofit program, as an embroidery coordinator and explained being able to smile and show her teeth at work will have a great impact on her work performance as the program is seeking to open up a storefront.
But the ability to smile anywhere without feeling self-conscious about her teeth will impact her life in all ways, she said.
“I don’t like to be out in public a lot or go places and talk, and so this is going to have a real impact on my life,” she explained.
The program’s previous recipient, Hannah Lyngar, attended the event in support of the program and to congratulate Aguilar on the life-changing opportunity that changed her own life when she received work done early last year.
“I’m excited that they’re going to continue to be able to do this for the next person,” Lyngar said. “And I hope to see it continue and maybe grow with other towns, other dental offices because … not all times is it your fault for having problems with your teeth. Like for me, it was having hyperemesis gravidarum through multiple pregnancies ... and that really wore down my teeth.”
“So to see them be able to do this again, it just makes my heart happy,” she continued. “So I’m excited for (Aguilar). And then I’m excited to see her new journey and see the next person for next year and keep going with it.”
Those behind the program, Dr. Mark Baker and Dr. Shawn Jepsen of Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho and Dr. Kyle Sieman of Sage Dental, launched the program in 2019 with the intent to provide locals who don’t have the means to afford treatment with the chance to have their dental health and quality of life restored. While they were able to provide the dental work to Lyngar in 2019 and early 2020, they were unable to hold the program last year due to Covid-19 and the pandemic, but they are glad to be back and helping once again.
“I grew up here,” Jepsen said. “Dr. Baker’s lived here for about 30 years. And then Kyle is from here as well. So it’s just an opportunity to give to our community, that live in our state … and we had over close to 300 applications and so going through them and reading their stories made me realize we live in an outstanding place and outstanding individuals live here in Idaho, and just getting to know some of them, we’re proud to be in Idaho because of the people around us.”
For Sieman, who was born and raised in Pocatello, the program is a way to apply all that he’s learned and help locals in the area.
“For me personally, it’s just a great opportunity to give back to people in the community and to use our skill set and what we do for a living to help somebody,” Sieman said. “This gives them the chance to have a brand new smile but also just gives them a healthy lifestyle back, to be able to eat, be able to function without pain and just improve their overall quality of life.”
Baker and Jepsen will perform the surgery and install implants while Sieman will be undertaking the restorative work along with his lab workers. But all three doctors explained the decision to narrow down the applicant choices was not an easy task and something that required input from many of their staff.
“You get it down to the final three and it’s a committee (who chooses), it’s not one person,” said Baker. “Half a dozen folks met with (Aguilar), the doctors, the staff … and we just felt that everybody has a need but Natisha just seemed like a very kind person and someone … who would really be appreciative of the gifts that she was given.”
“It’s just humbling when you get down to all those applicants and you see the need,” Baker continued. “(It’s) so very difficult to get it down to one. … But it’s made such a change in Hannah’s life, and I know with Natisha it’s going to be a night and day difference.”
In the meantime, Aguilar has many appointments to attend and many months ahead of her that include surgery, using a temporary set of teeth and healing time before her new smile is built, but she is overcome with emotion regarding the opportunity and the people who’ve rallied together to help change her life.
“I’m excited,” she said. “And I want to thank the doctors, and Hannah Lyngar for being here. I followed her story and saw what it’d done for her, and I’m so grateful that they’re going to do this for me.”