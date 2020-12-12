Quite opposite of the Grinch, who tried to steal Christmas with a heart two sizes too small, two Southeast Idaho boys, who essentially have a single heart between them, have combined forces to host a massive toy and gift drive.
Pocatello resident Chris Arvas, who celebrated his 15th birthday on Dec. 1, and his close friend Hatcher Wheatley, a McCammon boy who turns 13 next week, were both born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a congenital heart defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart.
The pair have undergone seven open heart surgeries combined, have each suffered a stroke and both of their mothers were told their boys wouldn’t survive to ride a bicycle, Chris’ mom, Janelle Arvas, told the Journal during an interview Wednesday.
Not only did the boys survive to ride a bicycle, but they are thriving today, and enough so that they recognize the importance of giving back to their communities. Last month, the pair decided to put together a toy drive for other patients at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City where they have spent a significant amount of time in their young lives.
“It has just been absolutely overwhelming the support that we have received,” Janelle said. “This one little idea has just taken off and we couldn’t be more thrilled.”
The toy drive got off the ground around Nov. 24, when Janelle created a Facebook post following a week-long stay for Chris at Primary Children’s Hospital to receive treatment for a recent blood clot, Janelle said. She shared the message with the hashtag #haveaheartmovement.
“As you know, Chris just spent a week at Primary Children’s hospital,” Janelle wrote on Facebook on Nov. 24. “He has decided to do a toy drive to collect new toys, crafts and games to give to those who will be in the hospital for Christmas. If you’d like to donate a new, unwrapped gift, we’d be more than happy to add it to our collection.”
In just over two weeks, the boys collectively raised $10,000 in gifts and monetary donations to spend on toys, games and other fun activities for hospitalized children on Christmas, Janelle said
Chris’ father John, a commercial lender at Bank of Idaho, established a donation account for the fundraiser and Janelle said she had been consistently getting gifts delivered to their home. Janelle also said many people donated monetarily via her Venmo, @janelle-arvas. The family accepted donations through Saturday.
In addition to delivering all the gifts to the youth patients on Saturday, the group delivered over 80 tabletop Christmas trees and 100 gingerbread houses, as well as a few gifts for some of the nurses who work in the pediatric unit, Janelle said.
“These two kids are basically walking miracles,” Janelle said.
The boys have been thrilled to see the kindness from members of the community, but more so, they are looking forward to seeing how each child or nurse reacts to the new gifts.
“So far, the best part about this experience has been seeing how generous the community is and how giving our friends and family have been,” Chris said. “But I think the most rewarding part will be the end when we can see the reactions of the kids and nurses at the hospital.”
Both boys voluntarily passed up on getting Christmas gifts of their own this year. But, in a sense, they understand their fulfilling lives and close friendship is as great or better than any present money could buy.
“It’s been great at times, especially for my mom,” Hatcher said about his friendship with Chris and the Arvas family. “When she is struggling or I just get back from a doctor’s appointment, it’s nice to know she can call Janelle to talk about it.”
Britt, Hatcher’s mom, added, “And what about seeing Chris, this tall handsome 15-year-old, doesn’t that make you feel good about your future?”
With a smile cracking under his face covering, Hatcher replied, “Yes.”
Other than the two-year age difference, Chris and Hatcher have been friends their entire lives. It was a bit of chance that brought the two families together.
While Britt was pregnant with Hatcher, her mother as well as Chris’ grandmother met while in the waiting room of a doctor’s office. Hatcher’s grandmother shared with Chris’ grandmother that her grandson would soon be born with hypoplastic heart syndrome, only to learn that the woman she was sharing with had a grandson herself with the same diagnosis, Janelle said.
Less than an hour after Britt’s doctor appointment she was on the phone with Janelle and from that moment forward she knew her family wasn’t in this alone.
“It’s miraculous and I feel like our relationship has really just offered us so much hope,” Britt said. “I was pregnant with Hatcher when we met Chris as a toddler and when you get this diagnosis that one of your children will have hypoplastic heart syndrome, it’s pretty devastating. So to be able to see this darling little blond toddler, it just filled us with so much hope. That’s what this friendship has really been about, support and love.”
Janelle added, “And that power of hope is huge for us.”