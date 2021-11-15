Two Idaho Falls men were killed and a juvenile was critically injured as a result of a crash that occurred early Sunday on Interstate 15 near Downey.
The Bannock County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as William Kaiser, 36, and Andrew Schroader, 32.
Idaho State Police said in a press release the crash occurred at 2:12 a.m. on northbound I-15 near milepost 31. State police said the driver drove off the roadway, hit a guardrail and rolled the vehicle.
State police said neither of the men had on a seat belt, and both of them were ejected from the vehicle. State police said they died at the scene of the crash. A juvenile passenger was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. State police said the juvenile was listed in critical condition shortly after being admitted and had no additional updates on the juvenile’s condition.
On Saturday evening, an elderly woman suffered a serious hand injury after falling out of her vehicle at a Pocatello post office, Pocatello police said.
The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Flandro Drive post office and the woman’s unoccupied Honda CRV continued across Flandro and struck an unoccupied parked Ford pickup truck at the Courtesy Ford dealership after she fell out.
The elderly woman was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of a serious hand injury suffered during the incident, authorities said.
Her name has not been released but police said she is expected to survive.
The woman had pulled up to a drop-off mailbox to mail something at the Flandro Drive post office when she fell out of her vehicle, police said.
The woman’s Honda CRV and the Ford pickup it struck both suffered minor damage in the collision.
Flandro Drive was partially shut down for over 30 minutes because of the incident.
Also on Saturday, a juvenile driver from St. Anthony was injured at 10:36 p.m. after crashing a 1998 Chevrolet GMT-400 was injured in an accident that occurred eastbound on Highway 20 near milepost 343 near Saint Anthony, state police said. State police said the juvenile failed to yield and was struck by a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado heading eastbound on Highway 20.