At least two people died and seven others were injured in crashes on Wednesday.
Authorities say there were two injury accidents in the Pocatello area that day and two fatal incidents in Minidoka and Twin Falls counties.
Locally, a 30-year-old McCammon woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash involving an Idaho Transportation Department truck that took place on Interstate 15 south of Pocatello on Wednesday morning.
Lataya Davis was driving north in a 2015 Toyota RAV4 when she crossed the fog line and struck the rear of a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500, owned by ITD, that was in the emergency lane, according to Idaho State Police. They say the latter vehicle, driven by Brandon Roberts, 38, of Blackfoot, was involved in some maintenance work and had its amber warning lights running.
Davis was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello following the crash. She was treated and released, according to hospital officials.
There was also a vehicle versus motorcycle crash in the area of Alameda Road and Wilson Avenue in Pocatello on Wednesday evening. Efforts to obtain additional information about that crash failed on Thursday, but a photographer at the scene said two adults were transported to the hospital.
On Wednesday night, there was also a fatal crash near Heyburn, a city in Minidoka County. That incident occurred at the intersection of 500 West and 300 South shortly after 8 p.m.
State police say a juvenile driver, who was heading west on 300 South in a 2004 Ford F-150, failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 that was heading south on 500 West. The Ford then continued on and struck a tree on the side of the road.
The juvenile driver and two juvenile passengers in the Ford were all transported by ground ambulance to the Cassia Regional Medical Center in Burley.
Sonia Vega, 39, of Paul, who was driving the Dodge Ram, was also transported to the hospital, but succumbed to her injuries, police said. Her juvenile passenger was transported by ground ambulance to Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert.
Additional details about the juveniles and their current conditions were not released.
There was also a fatal head-on crash on northbound US 93 near Rogerson in Twin Falls County on Wednesday night.
State police say the driver of a southbound passenger car was attempting to pass a semi truck in his lane when he hit another semi truck, driven by Jerome resident Salvador Ramirez-Ruiz, 53, coming from the north.
“A fire broke out at the scene, fully engulfing both vehicles and sparking a wildfire,” according to a news release. “Lanes were blocked for approximately five hours while emergency crews cleared the roads and fought the fire.”
Police say they are still trying to identify the driver of the passenger vehicle, who died in the incident.
Despite the recent crashes, ITD officials announced this week that fatalities during the summer months known as the 100 Deadliest Days of Driving were actually down for the second year in a row.
They said 78 people were killed in crashes on Idaho roads between Memorial Day and Labor Day this year, down from 92 fatalities last year and 101 in 2018.
“It’s good to see a second year with a decrease in fatalities but we still have a lot of work to do,” ITD Office of Highway Safety manager John Tomlinson said in a news release.
The Office of Highway Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration funded public service campaigns and three statewide mobilizations this summer to improve traffic safety across the state, officials said.
“We are fortunate to have great partners across the state who are committed to keeping Idaho’s roads and communities safe,” Tomlinson said in the news release. “Most importantly, we are grateful for the traveling public who make safe choices on our roads every day. It takes all of us working together to continue moving the needle in the right direction.”
The vast majority of fatal crashes this summer involved automobiles (54) and motorcycles (20), officials said. There were also three fatal pedestrian accidents and one that involved a pedacycle.
ITD officials said factors including failure to maintain a lane (25), alcohol impairment (12), speeding (12), and inattentive driving (7) contributed to the fatal crashes.