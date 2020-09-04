Idaho State Police responded to two fatal crashes in Fremont County this week.
They say a 49-year-old motorcyclist was killed and his passenger was seriously injured in a crash north of Island Park on Thursday night.
David Parker was riding a 2003 Honda motorcycle east on U.S. 20 when he crashed, according to police. The motorcycle then went into the westbound lane and was struck by a 2019 Dodge Journey, driven by Lauren Cuevas-Melendez, 27, of Jersey City, New Jersey.
David succumbed to his injuries, police said. His passenger, Traci Parker, 48, of Rexburg, was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.
Traci was listed in serious condition on Friday afternoon, according to hospital officials.
The Parkers were both wearing helmets when the crash occurred, police said, and Cuevas-Melendez was wearing a seat belt.
A 24-year-old Tetonia woman was also killed in a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 32 south of Ashton on Wednesday.
Police say Sara Madsen was driving east in a 1999 Ford Ranger when her vehicle went off the right shoulder of the road and overturned.
Madsen, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to her injuries at the scene, police said.