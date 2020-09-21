Authorities are investigating two fatal accidents that occurred in Southeast Idaho over the weekend.
They say a 77-year-old Blackfoot man was killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Blackfoot on Friday and a 24-year-old pedestrian from Pocatello died after he was struck by a vehicle north of Malad late Sunday night.
The latter incident took place on Interstate 15 near Devil Creek Reservoir shortly before 10:30 p.m.
Idaho State Police say Andrew Delacruz was initially involved in a rollover crash on Old Malad Highway.
“He then climbed up a hill to I-15, where he attempted to flag down traffic,” according to a news release.
Tragically, he was then struck by a northbound 2009 Ford Flex, driven by Chad Miller, 33, of Salt Lake City, Utah. Police say Delacruz was in the middle of the lanes at the time of the accident and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Neither Miller nor his two passengers were transported to the hospital following the crash, police said.
The other incident occurred on I-15 near Blackfoot early Friday morning.
State police say Leonard Wadsworth was driving south in a 2004 GMC Sierra pickup when the crash occurred around 7 a.m.
“The pickup drove to the right of construction cones and struck a parked, unoccupied forklift,” according to a news release.
Wadsworth, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.