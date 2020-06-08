The two J.C. Penney stores in East Idaho were not on the list of planned closures, following the national retailer's recent announcement that it's filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
J.C. Penney has department store locations regionally in the Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck and at the Grand Teton Mall in Idaho Falls.
Elsewhere in Idaho, the J.C. Penney stores in Lewiston at the Lewiston Shopping Center and in Sand Point at the Bonner Mall were identified on a list of locations planned for closure.
The Plano, Texas-based retailer had previously employed about 90,000 workers.
A company news release said that J.C. Penney has entered into a restructuring support agreement with lenders who hold about 70 percent of the company’s first lien debt to reduce the company’s outstanding debt and strengthen its financial position. To implement the financial restructuring plan, the company filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. bankruptcy code.