On Sunday, March 29, 2020, at 3:42 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated an injury crash on Michaud Creek Road at East County Road, west of Pocatello.
Vernon C. Evans, 57, of Elko, NV, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 86 near mile marker 55 in a 1993 Chevrolet Van.
Evans drove off the right shoulder and through the fence. The vehicle overturned, coming to rest on its top along Michaud Creek Road at East County Road.
Evans and his passenger, Janice M. Robinson, 56, of Elko, NV, were both transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center.
Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt.
This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.