Two people were injured on Sunday afternoon when a van traveling on Interstate 86 left the freeway and overturned just west of Pocatello Regional Airport.
The crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. when Vernon C. Evans, 57, of Elko, Nevada, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 86 in a 1993 Chevrolet van and drove off the right shoulder of the roadway, state police said.
The van then crashed through a fence and overturned, eventually coming to rest on its top along the adjacent Michaud Creek Road at East County Road, state police said.
Evans and his passenger, Janice M. Robinson, 56, also of Elko, Nevada, were both transported via ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Updates on their conditions were not immediately available.
Neither of the van's occupants was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, state police said.
The wreck remains under investigation by state police.