On Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 3:17 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated an injury crash westbound on Interstate 86 at mile marker 29.8, west of American Falls.
Brice R. Hamann, 35, of Burley, was driving westbound on I86 in a 1999 Ford F250 when he drove off the road. The vehicle overturned coming to rest on its top in the median.
Hamann's passenger, Miriah D. Dominguez, 46, of Burley, was ejected from the vehicle.
Hamann and Dominguez were transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
Neither was wearing a seatbelt.