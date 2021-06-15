POCATELLO — Two people were injured early Tuesday evening in a two-vehicle crash near downtown Pocatello.
The 6:45 p.m. collision between a pickup truck and minivan occurred at West Carson Street and North Arthur Avenue.
A man and woman were both transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries suffered in the crash, authorities said.
The accident victims' names have not yet been released.
The crash temporarily shut down the intersection of West Carson and North Athur.
The wreck remains under investigation by Pocatello police.