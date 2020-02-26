Two people were injured in crashes involving semis, one of which was struck by a train, on Tuesday.
Celestino Trejo Moreno, 57, of Idaho Falls, was injured in the semi-versus-train crash in Roberts, which is about 18 miles north of Idaho Falls. Christina A. Acuna, 31, of Pocatello, was hurt in a semi-versus-SUV accident north of Chubbuck.
The incident involving Trejo Moreno occurred on SH-48 shortly before 4 p.m. Idaho State Police say Trejo Moreno was driving west in a 1998 Peterbilt semi, pulling a single trailer, when he attempted to cross the railroad tracks and was was struck by a southbound Union Pacific train.
“The semi was pushed approximately 1300 feet south of the intersection,” according to the news release.
Trejo Moreno was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls following the crash. He was listed in fair condition on Wednesday.
The incident involving Acuna took place just before 1:30 p.m. on Interstate 15.
State police say Acuna failed to maintain her lane while driving north in a 2017 Dodge Journey. She subsequently struck a northbound 2019 Freightliner semi pulling a single trailer.
Steven F. Andrzejewski, 44, of Rowletts, Kentucky, was driving the semi, police said.
Acuna was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Information about her condition was not available on Wednesday.