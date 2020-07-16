ARIMO — Two people were injured in a semi versus car crash north of Arimo on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident took place on northbound Interstate 15 shortly before 5 p.m. and involved a 2021 Freightliner, hauling an empty, single box trailer, and a 2015 Toyota Corolla.
Idaho State Police say Igor Belousov, 48, of Blacklick, Ohio, who was driving the semi in the right lane, started to move over into the left lane, which was occupied by the Toyota. Braxton Buffat, 28, of Phoenix, Arizona, was driving the latter vehicle.
“Buffat drove off the left shoulder, came back into the left lane, and struck the side of Belousov's vehicle. Buffat's vehicle spun around and came to rest on the on the right shoulder,” according to an Idaho State Police news release. “Belousov's vehicle spun around, become airborne, and landed on the driver's side of the vehicle on the right shoulder.”
Belousov was transported by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello following the crash and was listed in critical condition on Thursday, according to hospital officials.
Buffat’s passenger, Madison Smith, 23, of Pocatello, was also transported to the hospital by ground ambulance. Smith was no longer there as of Thursday.