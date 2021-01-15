POCATELLO — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon at a busy intersection near the Bannock County Courthouse.
The 1:50 p.m. crash at the intersection of East Center Street and Fourth Avenue involved a car and SUV.
Two occupants of the vehicles suffered injuries in the collision and were transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center.
Their names and conditions were not immediately available.
Both the car and SUV were totaled in the crash.
Pocatello police temporarily shut down the intersection of East Center and Fourth Avenue because of the wreck.
