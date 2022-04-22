Hit survival series “Alone” is back for season nine on Thursday, May 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The History Channel. This season, another Idahoan, Sandpoint resident Kara Lee Knoke, and Bellevue, Idaho man Benjamin James Hill, will test their mettle to see if they can win this year's competition that saw Idahoan Clay Hayes win the series in Season Eight. The reality television show pits contestants who have demonstrable skills in wilderness and survival training against each other in a test of time and mental and physical fortitude.
Last year's winner, Idaho resident Clay Hayes, a wildlife biologist turned professional bow builder, YouTuber and author, lasted 74 days in Chilko Lake, British Columbia.
This season of “Alone” sees 10 contestants survive on the Northeast shores of Labrador, Canada. This location is a habitat for the polar bear among several apex predators. History says that the survivalists were dropped off in "undisclosed, remote locations" and equipped with "10 survival tools, and enough camera gear to self-document their experiences."
As the show premise goes, the winner of the $500,000 grand prize will be the person who endures the longest, facing total isolation, extreme weather, and predators. No camera crews are with the embedded contestants. All contestants can "tap out" if the extremes become too crushing or a life-threatening emergency arises.
Ms. Knoke is a wilderness survival instructor and one of the older contestants at age 57. Since her earliest days, Knoke has backpacked strapped to her father’s back as she grew up in a small town, playing in the woods and building shelters and honing the survival skills she needs to win Alone.
Earning a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Business Administration and a minor in Psychology, Ms. Knoke left her corporate career and life as a Systems Analyst Consultant in Seattle after ten years, moving to Sandpoint, Idaho, in 1997. Karie Lee Knoke is an instructor teaching wilderness and primitive living skills at gatherings in Idaho and beyond. The backcountry is where Karie Lee thrives. Additionally, her interest in Energy Medicine work and supplements treatments from her hand-foraged, wild-crafted herbal remedies and flower essences is another passion and skill set that will serve her well as she competes in "Alone."
A California native turned Idaho resident, the other Idahoan on the cast, Benjamin James Hill, now age 46, spent his childhood mostly fishing with his family. During his visit to Sun Valley, ID, and a family ski trip, the family moved to Idaho, where at age ten, he enrolled in school in the Sun Valley community.
Benji graduated from MSU-Bozeman with a degree in Exercise and Wellness. He taught health and physical fitness at the local gym. He earned a spot at the World Championships in 2003 in Calgary, AB.
He teaches children wilderness skills in the summer and guides big game hunts for his livelihood. Now a Bellevue resident, he cites his family, his wife, Erin, and daughter, Zoe, as the inspiration to tackle the challenges of "Alone."
Alone airs on Thursday, May 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on History.