Two homes are a total loss and six pets died in two separate fires in the Gate City area on Saturday.
The first blaze gutted a two-story home in the 600 block of North Hayes Avenue and was first reported around 1:30 p.m. by the people who resided there, authorities said.
Multiple individuals including an elderly man were in the house when the fire ignited and everyone was able to escape without injury. However, a dog and cat died in the fire, the Pocatello Fire Department reported.
Firefighters spent more than an hour battling the fire, keeping the flames from spreading to adjacent homes. The home in which the fire started suffered heavy damage and is likely a total loss.
Pocatello police temporarily shut down North Hayes and a stretch of West Bridger Street in the area of the fire as firefighters turned more and more hoses on the flames and the neighborhood filled with smoke.
The elderly man who lived in the home said the residence was insured.
The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation, fire officials confirmed on Monday.
The fire gutted most of the home, especially the second floor, and caused much of the roof to collapse.
The blaze attracted several onlookers from the neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, many of whom made sure the elderly man was OK as he watched the firefighting effort while sitting in a chair on the sidewalk across the street from his burning home.
Another fire was reported at a Chubbuck mobile home on Circle Drive Inn behind the Smith’s supermarket around 9:40 p.m. Saturday.
The residence was fully engulfed by flames when firefighters arrived and police temporarily evacuated several nearby mobile homes as a precaution.
The home’s occupants were able to evacuate safely, though four cats died in the fire, Chubbuck fire officials said Monday.
Firefighters extinguished the flames but the residence was a total loss.
Nobody was injured during the blaze.
The cause and origin of this fire also remains under investigation, fire officials said Monday.