Two more homes have sustained significant damage in recent fires.
A fire destroyed a home in Power County on Sunday morning, and another caused thousands of dollars in damage to a house near Downey on Feb. 11.
No one was injured in either incident.
The most recent fire involved a mobile home located on Highway 39 near Pleasant Valley Road.
American Falls Fire Chief Jason McLean said the occupants were using a propane heater outside of the home to thaw water pipes. He believes some insulation caught fire in the process.
The occupants were able to safely exit the home and call for help.
The mobile home was already engulfed in flames when firefighters arrive on scene, McLean said, adding that they weren’t able to save the structure but worked hard to keep the flames away from a nearby propane tank, shed and another house.
Firefighters from Aberdeen assisted at the scene.
Sunday’s incident marked the second home in the American Falls/Power County area to be destroyed by a fire in less than a week.
“It’s just unfortunate to (lose) another trailer house,” McLean said, adding that it’s hard for the families that lose all of their belongings.
A fire also damaged a home, located on the 25000 block of South Highway 91, south of Downey, on Feb. 11.
The occupants were home when the fire started, but were able to get out safely.
Downey Fire District Chief Chris Sorensen said that fire may have been caused by an electrical issue.
He estimates the fire caused between $30,000 and $50,000 in damage, but says it’s not considered a total loss. The fire destroyed one room and its contents, and damaged the attic as well as a wall and ceiling on the main level.
Firefighters from Arimo, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs and Inkom assisted at the scene.