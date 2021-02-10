CHUBBUCK — Authorities have arrested two people for allegedly driving under the influence in recent days.
Chubbuck police say they took Faunette Hill, 59, of Blackfoot, into custody following a traffic stop on Yellowstone Avenue at the Interstate 86 overpass on Sunday. They also arrested Anthenette Jim, 49, of Chubbuck, following a traffic stop on Hawthorne Road on Monday.
Both have since been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after having two or more such violations in the past 10 years, a felony crime, according to the Bannock County Magistrate Court records.
Hearings that will determine if there is enough evidence to take their cases to trial have been set for Feb. 16.