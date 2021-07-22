POCATELLO — Authorities arrested two people on drug-related charges following separate incidents on July 19.
Breana R. Anspaugh, 36, of Draper, Utah, has been charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and Timothy J. Fernandez Jr., 33, of Pocatello, has been charged with one count, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records.
If convicted, they face up to seven years and a $15,000 fine for the crimes.
Hearings that will determine if there is enough evidence to take their cases to trial have been set for July 26.
Pocatello police say they arrested Anspaugh in the area of 17th Avenue and Fremont Street following a vehicle versus dumpster accident. She allegedly had methamphetamine in her possession at that time.
Police arrested Fernandez on the 5800 block of South Fifth Avenue after they responded to an alleged unlawful entry. They say he had heroin in his possession.
Fernandez is also facing a misdemeanor charge for unlawful entry, according to court records.
Fernandez was still being held at the Bannock County Jail as of Thursday afternoon, Anspaugh was no longer there.