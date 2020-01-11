The next blast of winter from the series of winter storms that's been barreling through East Idaho is forecast to hit Sunday night through Monday morning.
The "parade" of winter storms as it's been called began in East Idaho on Friday night and will continue through Tuesday afternoon, dumping a foot or more of snow on many local communities during that span.
Blowing and drifting snow prompted the Idaho Transportation Department to shut down Highway 32 between Ashton and Tetonia and Highway 33 between Sugar City and Tetonia around 11 a.m. Sunday.
As of 2 p.m. Sunday both highways remained closed and the Teton County Sheriff's Office was urging motorists to stay at home if possible because of the hazardous road conditions throughout the Teton County area.
Conditions got so hazardous because of the falling snow on Saturday night that the state police and Idaho Transportation Department temporarily shut down Interstate 84 from east of Burley to the Utah border. The more than 40-mile stretch of interstate remained closed for about an hour before being reopened.
East Idaho’s mountain areas are forecast to receive the most snow from the storms — up to 4 feet in some places.
The National Weather Service has declared winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for all of East Idaho warning the public about the “very difficult to impossible” driving conditions created by the storms. The weather service is advising motorists to make sure they have an extra flashlight, blankets, food and water in their vehicles, especially if they plan to drive in East Idaho’s higher elevations.
The weather service's latest winter weather advisory says the Sunday night through Monday morning storm will bring up to 3 inches of additional snow to the following areas: Arco, Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Atomic City, Ammon, Rexburg, Rigby, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Aberdeen, American Falls, Fort Hall, Shelley, Firth, Raft River, Declo, Burley, Rupert, Paul, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, City of Rocks, Malta, Holbrook, Inkom, Arbon, Rockland, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Swanlake, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Franklin, Montpelier, Georgetown, Paris and St. Charles. The weather service said the Dubois and Spencer areas could receive up to 7 inches of snow from the Sunday night through Monday morning storm.
Winds as strong as 45 mph during the storms are creating blowing snow that is drastically reducing visibility on many of East Idaho’s roads.
The gusts are also causing drifting snow, which could result in additional road closures during the course of the storms.
The first storm hit East Idaho Friday night through Saturday night, dumping 2 to 6 inches of snow on lower elevation areas and much more on the mountains. The second snowstorm in the series rolled through the region on Sunday morning.
The weather service said the areas hardest hit by the storms Friday night through Tuesday afternoon will be Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Bancroft, Wayan, Henry, Swan Valley, Palisades, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park and Kilgore. These areas are forecast to receive 1 to 4 feet of snow Friday night through Tuesday afternoon and have been placed under winter storm warnings for the duration of the storms because of the continuous snowfall they're expected to receive.
The rest of East Idaho, including the Burley, Rupert, Arco, Raft River, Malta, Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Atomic City, Fort Hall, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, Dubois, Spencer, Rockland, Arbon, Montpelier, Preston, Lava Hot Springs and Malad areas, will likely receive additional snow from the storms forecast to hit Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. If the current forecast holds, the weather service will almost certainly issue more winter weather warnings for those areas regarding those storms.
Elsewhere in Idaho, winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect for the central Idaho mountains including Stanley, Hailey, Sun Valley, Ketchum and Salmon. Winter weather advisories are also in effect in much of south central and southwest Idaho while winter storm warnings have been declared in North Idaho because of the snowstorms.
The storms have also triggered winter storm warnings and/or winter weather advisories in all of the states surrounding Idaho.