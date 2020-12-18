PARIS — Two people died and two others were injured in a crash in Bear Lake County on Thursday.
Idaho State Police say Traeden McPherson, 18, of Paris, and Preston Schei, 20, of Montpelier, both succumbed to injuries they sustained in the incident.
The crash took place shortly after 8 a.m. on Highway 89 south of Paris.
Police say Schei was driving south in a 1996 Dodge Ram when he attempted to pass a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Eldon Bird, 63, of Montpelier. Schei went into the northbound lanes while passing and collided with an oncoming 1998 Honda Accord driven by McPherson.
“The Honda came to rest blocking the roadway. The Dodge came to rest on the driver’s side, down an embankment on the west side of the roadway,” according to a state police news release. “The Chevrolet was struck by debris from the collision.”
Police say none of the occupants in the Honda and Dodge were wearing seatbelts.
Schei, McPherson and a juvenile passenger in the Honda were all transported by ground ambulance to Bear Lake Memorial Hospital in Montpelier, police said, adding that Bird went to the same hospital via private vehicle.
McPherson died at the hospital, police said. Schei was later transported by ground ambulance to the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, where he also succumbed to his injuries.
Highway 89 was blocked for approximately three hours following the crash, police said. They are continuing to investigate the accident.