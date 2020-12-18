UPDATE
Preston Schei has succumbed to his injuries. Notification has been made.
ORIGINAL STORY
On Thursday, December 17, 2020, at approximately 8:12 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a three-vehicle, fatality crash northbound US89 at milepost 14, one mile south of Paris.
Preston Schei, 20, of Montpelier, was southbound on US89 at milepost 14 in a 1996 Dodge Ram. Eldon Bird, 63, of Montpelier, was also southbound in a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado. Traeden McPherson, 18, of Paris, was northbound on US89 in a 1998 Honda Accord.
The Dodge went into the northbound lanes to pass the Chevrolet and it collided with the front of the Honda. The Honda came to rest blocking the roadway. The Dodge came to rest on the driver's side, down an embankment on the west side of the roadway. The Chevrolet was struck by debris from the collision. The occupants of the Honda and Dodge were not wearing seatbelts.
McPherson was transported by ground ambulance to Bear Lake Memorial where he succumbed to his injuries. Schei, as well as a juvenile passenger in the Honda, were transported by ground ambulance to Bear Lake Memorial Hospital in Montpelier. Bird went to the same hospital by personal vehicle. Schei was later transported to the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, UT by ground ambulance.
The road was completely blocked for approximately three hours. Next of kin has been notified.
The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.