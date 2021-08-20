POCATELLO — Two people have been fatally shot in south Pocatello, police said.
The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday on the 2000 block of Bannock Highway and both of the deceased victims are adults, police said. The victims' names have not yet been released.
Numerous Pocatello police units responded to the shooting on Friday night and the public should avoid Bannock Highway until further notice as authorities investigate the incident.
Police said the shooting scene includes a vehicle and home, both on the 2000 block of Bannock Highway.
Police have not yet provided further details about the shooting or on the search for suspects.
