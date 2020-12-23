FORT HALL - On Wednesday, Dec. 23 at approximately 5:03 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle fatality crash northbound US91 near Stock Trail Road, North of Forth Hall.
John F. Hamann, 39, of Pocatello, was driving southbound in a 1992 Dodge. Tena A. Silveira, 60, of Pocatello, was driving northbound in a 2004 Chevrolet Classic.
Hamann crossed over into the northbound lane of traffic where his vehicle struck the Chevrolet head on. Both drivers succumbed to their injuries at the scene. The lanes of US91 were blocked for approximately 3 hours. Hamann's and Silveira's next of kin have been notified.
This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
