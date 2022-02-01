Sorry, an error occurred.
Two children were transported to Portneuf Medical Center following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning at the intersection of Philbin and Tyhee roads, according to the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.
A boy and a girl were transported and the injuries were not believed to be life threatening, according to the sheriff's office.
The call came in at 7:57 a.m. Search and Rescue workers were brought in for traffic control. One airbag was deployed, according to the sheriff's office. No additional details were available.
