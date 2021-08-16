POCATELLO — Two people are facing charges for allegedly trying to pass counterfeit bills in Pocatello.
Kenneth D. Poplar, 34, and Marqui E. Gallegos, 28, have each been charged with one count of criminal conspiracy and one count of possession of forged notes, bank bills or checks, both felonies, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. Hearings that will determine if there is enough evidence to take their cases to trial have been set for Aug. 19.
If convicted, they face up to 14 years in prison and a $50,000 fine for each charge.
The charges stem from incidents that allegedly occurred on July 28. Poplar and Gallegos are accused of conspiring and attempting to pass fake $100 bills at numerous locations, according to court records.
Both Poplar and Gallegos were being held at the Bannock County Jail as of Friday night.