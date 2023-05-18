POCATELLO — Car enthusiasts are in for a treat this Saturday as two local businesses have geared up to host separate car shows in Pocatello.
Motors in May: Car, Truck & Bike Show, hosted by AMP Customs, will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 2025 Flandro Drive, with extra parking at the Franklin Building Supply parking lot.
Organizer Brian Kleinsmith said they could have around 50 cars in the show, and for those with beloved wheels they’d like to show off, it’s not too late to register to enter.
“We accept any type of vehicle — cars, trucks, bikes, side-by-sides, even boats,” said Kleinsmith. “It could be a ’72 Chevy Nova, or it could even be a construction project. If you’re proud of it, we’d like to see it.”
Registration is $25 and will be available the day-of, and this year there will also be food vendors like Blackhawk Barbeque for those who want a bite to eat while viewing the vehicles.
Ever since Motors in May was started three years ago, Kleinsmith said it has seen growing success and they hope to continue to rev the excitement of locals.
“We would continually like to build this show and turn it into a bigger event like a Chrome in the Dome type of deal,” he said. “In the past three years it has gotten a lot of traction and every year we’re almost doubling the amount of cars…. We hope to just keep building and adding to it, and I think it’s eventually going to get into something pretty nice for the local community.”
For more information about Motors in May, contact 208-238-4006.
A second car show held by the local car club Idaho Classics and Modern Muscle and Elegant Residential Living will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The event is being held at Elegant Residential Living, 1240 Snowbird Ave., to allow its residents to join in on the fun, which will include at least 20 cars, a barbecue, photo booth, treat bar and '50s music.
“(Residents) are excited,” said the residential living center’s activities director, Jennifer Griggs. “A lot of them do not get to go out and do these things. I have a group of ladies in my geriatric building who are so excited to see the older cars, and some of the families who don’t get to take their family members out due to their disabilities… get to come and spend the afternoon with their family.”
The event is not just for Elegant's residents and their families. Griggs encourages the public to stop by to view both the cars and the living center, which opened in 2021.
“It’s kind of like an open house, and kind of like a spring fling for the residents,” she said. “So come join us for the car show.”
