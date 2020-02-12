Two members of the 2016 Idaho State University football team have settled a Civil Rights lawsuit filed against police in Idaho and Utah alleging they were victims of false arrest, illegal search and seizure and excessive force based on their race during a 2016 Malad bank robbery investigation.
Box Elder County in Utah, which is southwest of Preston near the Idaho border, has agreed to a settlement that includes $5,100 payments to current ISU football player Nehemiah McFarlin and former player Atoatasi Fox, The Standard-Examiner, an Ogden-based newspaper reported Monday. Both men were members of the 2016 ISU football team.
“Mr. McFarlin and Mr. Fox are happy to have this matter behind them,” their Pocatello attorney Bron Rammell told the Journal during a Wednesday phone interview. “Their purpose in pursuing this matter through the legal process was not for monetary gain, but to achieve vindication of their good names and to ensure that any who acted wrongfully have some level of accountability to protect future citizens. They feel the settlement, which includes their attorney's fees and costs, achieves their objectives.”
In addition to the $5,100 direct payment to Fox and McFarlin, Rammell said he and attorney’s representing Box Elder County are currently in the process of determining an aggregate amount of attorney fees and costs associated with the work Rammell has put into the case.
A Civil Rights lawsuit such as the one Rammell has been handling for Fox and McFarlin can involve hundreds of hours, with some attorney’s charging hundreds of dollars per hour for the work they put in, Rammell added.
“While McFarlin and Fox received a settlement amount via an offer of judgement, the attorney’s fees and costs in this case could be significant,” said Rammell, adding that oftentimes effective attorneys will further compensate their clients in civil cases by either reducing their rates or sharing a portion of awarded attorney’s fees and costs.
Fox and McFarlin’s lawsuit accused Box Elder County, Oneida County in Idaho and the Utah Highway Patrol claiming they were detained, arrested and then threatened for more than 24 hours while in police custody in Utah’s Box Elder County after being accused of robbing a Malad bank in December 2016.
The pair were arrested Dec. 14, 2016, as part of the bank robbery investigation, while driving on Interstate 15 from Idaho to California for a university holiday break.
Despite presenting alibis demonstrating they had not robbed the bank, authorities arrested the men because a bank teller said the robber was black and used a white car, the lawsuit said.
McFarlin’s car was white but otherwise did not match the description of the car used in the robbery, the lawsuit said.
Both the men are black.
“Other than being ‘black,’ neither McFarlin nor Fox matched the description of the robbery participant,” the suit read.
Dakota Shareef Walker, the then 20-year-old black man from Topeka, Kansas, who did rob the US Bank in Malad — along with four other US banks in four different states, and a Wells Fargo in Preston — was federally indicted on the first of those five robberies less than a month after McFarlin and Fox were accused and held by police.
Walker pleaded guilty to the five bank robberies in January 2018, was sentenced to serve 6.5 years in federal prison in August 2018 and ordered to pay over $24,000 in fines and restitution.
Rammell said the Fox and McFarlin received a separate $21,000 settlement from the state of Utah on behalf of the highway patrol in December and Fox accepted an undisclosed settlement from Oneida County in May. A settlement between McFarlin and Oneida County is close to being finalized.
Box Elder County attorneys could not be immediately reached for comment.
The Standard-Examiner reported that it contacted Box Elder County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dale Ward about the lawsuit but he said he had not yet been notified about the settlement.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.