POCATELLO — Southeastern Idaho Public Health confirmed Wednesday that two Bannock County women recently died of COVID-19, and 37 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed within Southeast Idaho.
One of the deaths was a woman in her 40s and the other was a woman in her 90s, according to a press release. The local health district has now reported 23 deaths due to the pandemic.
Of the 37 new COVID-19 cases, 15 are Bannock County residents, 14 live in Bingham County, four live in Butte County, two live in Caribou County, one lives in Oneida County and one lives in Power County.
There have now been 3,453 confirmed and probable cases within the Southeastern Idaho Public Health District, and 2,800 of those patients have recovered.
For Southeast Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php.