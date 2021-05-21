FORT HALL — Two people are in custody following a high-speed chase on the Fort Hall Reservation on Thursday afternoon.
Fort Hall police arrested tribal member Tylynn Edmo and his passenger, Patricia Ball, following the incident that began around 4:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.
At that time, officers spotted Edmo driving a black Chrysler 200 in the Trading Post parking lot and sought to take him into custody for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender. But Edmo left the parking lot, drove to southbound Interstate 15 and accelerated, reaching speeds of 100-plus miles per hour, according to the news release.
“Officers attempted to stop him but he exited I-15 at the New Day Parkway exit, turning west, onto Highline Road where he continued driving north. Edmo turned onto Reservation Road to Highway 91. He turned east onto Sheepskin Road, then turned right onto South Bannock Road,” according to the news release. “He continued fleeing east onto Ross Fork Road.”
Fort Hall police were able to spike the vehicle’s tires at the intersection of Punkin Road and Ross Fork Creek Road.
Edmo allegedly tried to flee on foot once his vehicle stopped, but officers were able to take him and his passenger into custody.
Officers found drug paraphernalia and a loaded gun in the vehicle, according to the news release, which adds that Edmo and Ball are facing several tribal charges and may face federal charges as well. Additional details were not available
Idaho State Police assisted Fort Hall Police Department during the incident.